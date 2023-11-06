Texas Election Day Tuesday

Tuesday, November 7, is Election Day in Texas. Voters throughout the state will decide the fate of 14 Amendments to the State Constitution. There are also bond issue elections in several municipalities, including Mt. Pleasant Chapel Hill ISD and Como-Pickton ISD. Hopkins, Hunt, and Van Zandt County voters will select a new representative for House District 2 in the State Legislature to replace Bryan Slaton, who was expelled from the house earlier this year. Polls will be open from 7:00 am until 7:00 pm.