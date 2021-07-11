Texas Elections Laws May Be Voted On This Week

Texas lawmakers began hearing input on new election laws Saturday with hundreds of people signing up to testify. Democrats claim the proposals are meant to discourage minority voting but Republicans say it protects against voter fraud. Jonathon White from the State Attorney General’s office was questioned by senate lawmakers. He says among the millions of votes cast, there were 386 claims of voter fraud, so the problem depends on how you look at the numbers . Bills in the House and Senate could come up for a full vote this week in the legislature, possibly as early as tomorrow.