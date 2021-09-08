Texas Execution Scheduled For Tonight

The fate of a Texas death row inmate is now in the hands of the U.S. Supreme Court. A court convicted John Ramirez of stabbing to death a Corpus Christi convenience store worker during a robbery. However, he wants tonight’s execution stopped because the state is not allowing his pastor to lay hands on him while in the death chamber. Texas Supreme and two lower courts have denied his request. The appeal to the Supreme Court is just part of a more extensive debate over the religious rights of those who face execution.