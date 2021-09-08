cypress basin hospice
Titus Regional Header Oct 2020
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Texas Heritage National Bank Header Cookoff Sep 2021
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header
Momentum Polaris Get Outside Now
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Mid America Pet Food Header

Texas Execution Scheduled For Tonight

The fate of a Texas death row inmate is now in the hands of the U.S. Supreme Court. A court convicted John Ramirez of stabbing to death a Corpus Christi convenience store worker during a robbery. However, he wants tonight’s execution stopped because the state is not allowing his pastor to lay hands on him while in the death chamber. Texas Supreme and two lower courts have denied his request. The appeal to the Supreme Court is just part of a more extensive debate over the religious rights of those who face execution.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     