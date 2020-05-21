Texas Lawmaker Calls on Governor Abbott to Expand COVID-19 Testing in State-Run Facilities

A state lawmaker calls on Governor Abbott to expand COVID-19 testing in state-run facilities.

State Representative James Talarico wrote the governor a letter, asking every Texas nursing home, state group homes and state psychiatric hospital resident and staffer be tested for COVID-19. The Governor mandated testing for the nursing homes only. Talarico says nearly five thousand vulnerable Texans live in the hospitals and group homes and there are some 20 thousand staffers caring for them.

Talarico is a Democrat and says his letter was signed on by 63 legislators from both parties.