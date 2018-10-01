Texas Oncology Donates to North Lamar Athletics

North Lamar Athletic Director Aaron Emeyabbi accepts a check in the amount of $1,000 from Ashley Hilliard, second from left, and Kelly Preston of Texas Oncology. The generous donation, in support of North Lamar High School athletics, was presented during Friday night’s pre-game activities. Special guests recognized at the game were cancer survivors, Sierra Faulkner, held byStacy Mobley, and Aiden Walters, far right. Not pictured is Madilyn Hallford. Texas Oncology is not only the largest cancer-fighting network in Texas but a big supporter of the Paris community.