Texas Prepaid Tuition Program Enrollment Deadline Approaches

Texas families can lock in today’s cost of undergraduate resident tuition and schoolwide required fees at Texas public colleges and universities by enrolling their children in the tax-advantaged Texas Tuition Promise Fund® before the close of the current general enrollment period on February 29.*

“I’m encouraging Texas families and individuals to remember the upcoming leap day deadline to prepay and lock in today’s rates for all or some future tuition at two-year and four-year Texas public colleges and universities,” Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said. “The Texas Tuition Promise Fund has a range of payment options giving folks the flexibility they need to plan and provide future opportunities for their children, grandchildren and other loved ones.”

The Texas Tuition Promise Fund, the state’s prepaid college tuition program, allows participants to prepay undergraduate resident tuition and schoolwide required fees by purchasing tuition units towards a four-year degree, two-year degree, or just a few classes. For additional flexibility and portability, tuition units also can be used out-of-plan at Texas medical and dental schools, Texas private colleges and universities, out-of-state colleges and universities, career schools, and registered apprenticeship programs where tuition and schoolwide required fees are not locked in. They base the benefits and payouts on the transfer value of the units.**

While the general enrollment period ends February 29, the enrollment period for children younger than one at 2023-24 extends the prices through July 31. The following available enrollment period begins on September 1, with new contract prices based on Texas public college tuition and schoolwide required fee costs for the 2024-25 academic year.

Complete plan information, including residency and other requirements, current prices, enrollment forms, and more, is available online at TuitionPromise.org or by calling 800-445-GRAD (4723), Option 5.

The program’s outreach team also offers free webinars that provide an overview of the plan, discuss the different tuition unit types and payment options, and information about Texas Match the Promise Foundation℠ matching scholarship opportunities.***

Go to the Texas Tuition Promise Fund website for information about how to register to attend upcoming webinars.