Paris Real Estate Investment Firm Founded by 29-Year-Old Entrepreneur Expects Surging Demand for Affordable Housing

In response to the ongoing challenges of housing affordability, 29-year-

old entrepreneur Zachary Bergenholtz has launched Invest Lamar, LLC., a City of Paris-based real estate investment firm focused on land development and new rental housing communities and apartments.

Backed by an initial investment exceeding $6 million from Bergenholtz and private investors, Invest Lamar

aims to introduce over 30 new housing units and commence new development projects within the City of

Paris, with ambitions for over a hundred new units within the next few years.

Bergenholtz expressing, “our core strategy revolves around innovation to deliver affordable rental houses

and energy-efficient homes and apartments to Paris. Invest Lamar, LLC., boasts a management team that

I’ve meticulously assembled, bringing together individuals with extensive experience in constructing

hundreds of homes, townhomes, and commercial projects. This team is primed to oversee and execute

multiple projects simultaneously.”

Bergenholtz acknowledges the significant affordability challenge presented by the current general

housing and rental market in Paris, primarily dominated by older units. Recognizing the urgent need to

address this issue and make living in a house attainable again through long-term affordable rentals, Invest

Lamar is committed to bridging this gap by offering well-built homes in Paris, reigniting the American

Dream.

Bergenholtz has rapidly expanded his portfolio to include over 40 properties in just a few years.

Additionally, he has acquired close to 300 acres of land across Lamar, Fannin, and Collin Counties for

developing new homes, townhomes, apartments, high-end tiny home communities, extended-stay RV

parks, and retail centers. Notably, the portfolio encompasses multiple highway-frontage real estate

acquisitions, along with raw land designated for development in Paris. The company continues to acquire

land and seeks to establish a long-term partnership with the City of Paris.

Beyond his real estate endeavors, Bergenholtz is involved in various other business ventures, including

online enterprises and Blu’s Barbeque, a premier Texas BBQ destination in North Dallas. Blu’s has swiftly

garnered acclaim, securing a spot on the Top 50 Best BBQ in the U.S. lists and serving over 3,000 customers

weekly. Bergenholtz is recognized as an innovative and forward-thinking entrepreneur, constantly seeking

unconventional solutions to challenges.

Under Bergenholtz’s leadership, Invest Lamar is poised to make a significant impact on the housing market

in the City of Paris and beyond, providing accessible and sustainable housing solutions for the community.

Bergenholtz is a graduate of Texas Tech University, holding degrees in Management and Psychology. His

passion for real estate and development stems from his father, Steve Bergenholtz, an accomplished

entrepreneur with a successful track record in land development and construction projects across Collin,

Dallas, and Grayson Counties, as well as in San Antonio.