Ted Cruz said on Saturday that he would seek a third term in the U.S. Senate in 2024, though he also did not rule out running for president. Cruz was one of ten Republican senators who voted against Sen. Mitch McConnell, (R) Kentucky’s reelection as minority leader on Wednesday. Asked if he should no longer be considered a potential presidential candidate, Cruz said, “there’ll be plenty of time to discuss [the] 2024 presidential.”