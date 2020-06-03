" /> Texas State Lawmakers Look to Act on Police Reform – EastTexasRadio.com
Texas State Lawmakers Look to Act on Police Reform

3 hours ago

 

State lawmakers are already considering police reform legislation for the 2021 state legislature. One lawmaker is talking about additional police training to weed out racism.

It’s called implicit bias training and state representative Garnett Coleman had it stripped from his original Sandra Bland act in 2017. He’s now talking about refiling the legislation in 2021.

State Senator Royce West of Dallas would like the state to establish a task force to study the issue, but he wants congress to act now.

