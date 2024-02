WalletHub, a personal finance website, recently released its report on the Best and Worst States for Women in 2024 in light of Women’s History Month, and Texas is not the best. The report analyzed 25 key metrics to determine how women-friendly each state is, and the results were quite surprising. According to the study, Texas ranks 47th out of the 50 states and the District of Columbia. It means that Texas is one of the worst states for women to live in, based on the metrics analyzed.