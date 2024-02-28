Paris Police Report For Wednesday, February 28

Jesse James Roden

Tuesday, officers arrested Jesse James Roden, 22, after stopping a vehicle in the 2300 block of N. Main for a seat belt violation. They found Roden was wanted for a Parole Violation Warrant involving Fraudulent Use of Identifying Information.

Paris Police Tuesday worked another indecent exposure at 3855 Lamar Avenue involving the same suspect as previous similar incidents. The suspect, a known black male in his early 20s, approaches females, exposes his genitalia, and then tries to speak with them. The suspect’s identity is known, and there are warrants for his arrest. Anyone who has experienced a similar incident unreported is encouraged to contact the Police Department.

Officers made 27 traffic stops, arrested two adults, and answered 134 calls for service on Tuesday, February 27.

