Texas Teacher’s Union Urging Schools Remain Closed for Rest of School Year

An influential teacher’s union is asking Governor Abbott to keep school campuses closed for the rest of the academic year. The Texas American Federation of Teachers sent a letter to the governor Thursday before he’s expected to announce steps towards restarting the state’s economy. Union spokesman Rob D’amico says as much as teachers want to see their students again, now is not the right time. The teachers say at this point, the best thing to do is to prepare the campuses for a return in the fall for the next academic year.