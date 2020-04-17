" /> Texas Teacher’s Union Urging Schools Remain Closed for Rest of School Year – EastTexasRadio.com
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Morrell banner
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event 2020
Radio It’s On (COVID-19 timing)
Hess Lawn Mower Header
cypress basin hospice

Texas Teacher’s Union Urging Schools Remain Closed for Rest of School Year

4 hours ago

 

An influential teacher’s union is asking Governor Abbott to keep school campuses closed for the rest of the academic year. The Texas American Federation of Teachers sent a letter to the governor Thursday before he’s expected to announce steps towards restarting the state’s economy. Union spokesman Rob D’amico says as much as teachers want to see their students again, now is not the right time. The teachers say at this point, the best thing to do is to prepare the campuses for a return in the fall for the next academic year.

 

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     