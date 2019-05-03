Reward Increased to $10,000 for Most Wanted Fugitive.

AUSTIN – The reward for Jose Fernando Bustos-Diaz, 30, a Texas Ten Most Wanted Fugitive and this month’s featured fugitive, has been increased to $10,000 for information leading to his capture if the tip comes in during May. Bustos-Diaz is a convicted murderer who is wanted for escape and unlawful flight to avoid prosecution. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

In 2006, Bustos-Diaz pleaded guilty to a 2005 murder that he committed while working as a ranch hand in Harris County. He was subsequently sentenced to 35 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) prison.

On April 6, 2010, Bustos-Diaz escaped from the TDCJ Briscoe Unit in Dilley, located approximately 70 miles southwest of San Antonio. Bustos-Diaz is believed to have fled to Mexico. For more information and updates in the event of his arrest, see his wanted bulletin.

Bustos-Diaz is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 195 pounds. He has significant acne scarring on his face and birthmarks on his chest. He also has multiple tattoos, including a heart with a cross on the webbing of his left hand; the name “Vanessa” with one dot on the inside of his left wrist; and the name “Lizeth” on the inside of his right wrist.

One offender from the Texas Ten Most Wanted Program is featured each month in hopes the higher reward money from the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division will generate additional tips. The higher reward amount will only be paid if the advice comes in the same month the fugitive is featured. So far in 2019, Texas Crime Stoppers has paid $25,000 in total rewards for anonymous tips that resulted in arrests.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the three following methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive and Sex Offender lists. You can find the current listings — with photos — on the DPS website.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.