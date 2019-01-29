$7,500 Reward Offered for Most Wanted Fugitive, Gang Member from Central Texas

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added Clifford Nelson Locklin Jr., 45, to the Texas Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list, and we are offering a cash reward up to $7,500 for information leading to his capture. Locklin, affiliated with the Aryan Circle gang, is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, theft and parole violation. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

Locklin has been wanted since September 2018 when he fled from his last known address in Bastrop. Locklin also has ties to other areas of Central Texas, including Travis County. He has an extensive criminal history of burglary, drugs, theft, evading arrest and engaging in organized criminal activity.

Locklin is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 190 pounds. His tattoos include an iron cross on the front of neck; “Locklin” across upper chest; the letters “AC” near the webbing of his left hand; and numerous other tattoos on his abdomen, back of the head, back, both sides of neck, both arms, both shoulders and both legs. Locklin also has a scar on his right hand. For more information or updates in the event of his arrest, see his wanted bulletin.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which is funded by the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of the Texas Ten Most Wanted fugitives or sex offenders. In 2018, Texas Crime Stoppers paid $31,500 in total rewards for anonymous tips that resulted in arrests.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the three following methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive and Sex Offender lists. You can find the current listings — with photos — on the DPS website.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.