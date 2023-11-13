Sandlin Header 2022
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Denny’s Paris Header

Thanksgiving Holiday Sanitation Schedule

 

Due to the Thanksgiving holiday next week, please find the amended sanitation schedule below:

We will pick up the Monday, November 20th, Tuesday, November 21st and Wednesday, November 22nd routes on their regular pick-up day.

We will pick up the Thursday, November 23rd route on Monday, November 27th.

We will pick up the Monday, November 27th route on Tuesday, November 28th.

We will pick up the Tuesday, November 28th route on Wednesday, November 29th.

We will pick up the Wednesday, November 29th route on Thursday, November 30th.

We will pick up the Thursday, November 30th route on Friday, December 1st.

Please note that we will pick up bulk items on the day we pick up trash for these two weeks only.

The Compost Site will be CLOSED on Saturday, November 25th.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT SHEILA WADE AT SHEILA@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved