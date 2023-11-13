Thanksgiving Holiday Sanitation Schedule

Due to the Thanksgiving holiday next week, please find the amended sanitation schedule below:

We will pick up the Monday, November 20th, Tuesday, November 21st and Wednesday, November 22nd routes on their regular pick-up day.

We will pick up the Thursday, November 23rd route on Monday, November 27th.

We will pick up the Monday, November 27th route on Tuesday, November 28th.

We will pick up the Tuesday, November 28th route on Wednesday, November 29th.

We will pick up the Wednesday, November 29th route on Thursday, November 30th.

We will pick up the Thursday, November 30th route on Friday, December 1st.

Please note that we will pick up bulk items on the day we pick up trash for these two weeks only.

The Compost Site will be CLOSED on Saturday, November 25th.