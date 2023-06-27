The Heat Is Here!

North and Central Texas



An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for North and Central Texas until 8:00 pm Wednesday. High temperatures ranging from near 100 to 109 and high humidity will result in max heat index values as high as 115. It will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Ensure heat safety by drinking plenty of water and taking frequent rest breaks in the shade or air conditioning. And remember, never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles!



With this persisting heat, practice heat safety wherever you are! Know the signs of heat illness, and check on the more vulnerable populations. Drink plenty of water, avoid extended time outdoors during the day’s heat, and look before you lock!

Today and Tonight

Hot conditions may pose a hazard to vulnerable populations. Make sure to take the necessary precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses.

Wednesday through Monday

Low thunderstorm chances will return to the region Saturday through Monday. Hot and humid weather will continue through the end of the week.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Do not expect spotter activation at this time.

South Central and Southwest Arkansas, North Central and Northwest Louisiana, Southeast Oklahoma, and East and Northeast Texas



The oppressive heat is here to stay, with the Heat Advisory now in effect today through at least Wednesday. Look for widespread afternoon heat indices ranging between 105 and 109 degrees. Isolated areas could see heat indices above 110 degrees. Take necessary precautions.



Look for hot temperatures across the entire Four-State Region today, ranging from the middle 90s to near 100 degrees.



Rain chances should be confined mainly across portions of Southeast Oklahoma, Southwest Arkansas, and Northern and Northeastern Louisiana.

Today and Tonight

Hot and humid conditions will continue this afternoon as temperatures climb into the mid-to-upper 90s areawide. When combined with the high humidity, heat indices will range from 105-109 degrees areawide.

Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible today, mainly across Southeast Oklahoma, Southwest Arkansas, and portions of Northern and Northeastern Louisiana along a weak surface front. Adequate shear and instability will be present for the potential for isolated strong to severe thunderstorms to redevelop

over these areas.

Wednesday through Monday

The heat stays here, with the current Heat Advisory in effect through Wednesday across the entire Four-State Region. Look for this Heat advisory to include the remainder of the work week and perhaps into the weekend’s first half.

Thunderstorms are back in the forecast for portions of the Four-State Region for Saturday Night through Monday of next week.

