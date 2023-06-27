82 Paris High School Seniors Were Awarded Paris Education Foundation Scholarships Totaling $143,000

Paris Education Foundation handed out scholarships recently in a ceremony at Paris High School. The 2023 recipients and the scholarship they received are: Noah Allen – Texas Tomorrow Fund, Kaylee Allison – Ann & Paul Trull, Jackson Alsup – Steve Nash, Kaitlyn Arredondo – Rachel & Judge Henry Braswell, Conner Avery – Barbara Hagood Kohls Memorial, Carter Benson – J.T. Davis/Jeff Davis and Berry, Barnett, Fagan & Lively Honor Graduate Honorarium, Traniece Bizzell – John C. Amis/Tony Benningfield, Azhia Black – I Love Paris, Heidi Boss – Crockett Parent Association, Makina Cass – Allyson Fasken, Anahy Cruz – Crime Stoppers, Gabriella Damian – Conley Marie Bills, Jazzlyn Dangerfield – Dr. & Mrs. Ifteqar Syed, Kathryn De la Garza – PHS Classes of 1966, 1968 & 1969, Diana Farfan – Pat Barbee, Aaron Farren – PHS Band Boosters, McKinsey Finney – Lamar Co. Head Start, Jameiya Fuller – Loren Stephens, Piedad Gonzalez – Thomas S. Justiss, KeShanti Gordon – Crime Stoppers, Sophia Hamer – Paris Education Foundation and Ruth Ann & Gene Stallings Honor Graduate Honorarium,Leilin Hamner – Paul Chelius/Brent Moore, Ella Harper – Eddie Clement and Frances Arnold Ellis Honor Graduate Honorarium, Preston Harper – Martha & Gordon Strom and Mary and Paul Harmon, JordanHarris – PHS Classes of 1958 & 1959, Brody Holleman – Hardy Moore and Tom Wells Honor Graduate Honorarium, Keyli Holt – Nell & Raymond Armstrong, Kathryn Hoog – Marvin Gibbs and Raymond E. Berry Honor Graduate Honorarium, Angelina Ibarra – Dr. James Clifford, Alexis Jackson – Louis B. Williams, J Nyria Jefferson – Jo Ann Parkman, Asriana Johnson – Coach Jeff Chapman, Johnathan Jones – Paul Stuart, Payten Kennedy – Ann & Si Weiler, Christina Knight – Ginna & Dr. Larry Walker, Chyna Lee – Thomas S. Justiss, Jocalyn Leija – PHS Class of 1953, Evelin Lopez – Pat Barbee, Grace Lowry – Association of Texas Professional Educators, Kiley Martinez – PHS Classes of 1960, 1961 &1962, Ainsley Mathieu – Paris Education Foundation, Kadyn McDonald – Zoe White Rains, Preston McFadden – Irene & Floyd Weger, Devyn McGuire – Homer Thornton, Jordy Mendoza – Dr. & Mrs. Ifteqar Syed, Maci Meyer – Pamela Jean Kyle, Madison Meyer – Pamela Jean Kyle, Deartrous Moody – Chandler Sikes, Grace Moore – Paris Education Foundation, Jagger Moore – Bellamy Cup, Angelo Moreland – Joan Mathis/June & Kermit Reese/Judy Johnson/Ralph Rodgers, Alyssa Murray – Zoe White Rains, Elise Napier – Elaine Ballard and PHS Classes of the 1930’s Honor Graduate Honorarium, Anlyn Newberry – Frank Homer andDee Cunningham Honor Graduate Honorarium, Zeel Patel – Andy Brewer, Brook Patrick – Pat Barbee, Alexa Perrin – Paris Education Foundation, Abigail Perry – Carol & Robert High, Cameron Powell – Ginna & Dr. Larry Walker, Natalia Ramon – Mary Tankursley, Reece Reavis – Georgia & Walter Bassano, Vontarius Roberts – Thomas S. Justiss, Julieta Rodriguez – I Love Paris, Lizette Rodriguez – Thomas S. Justiss, Patrick Roland – Paris Education Foundation, Salazar – PHS Class of 1951, Kaylha Sanchez – Imy & Bobby Walters, Keiariah Savage – First Presbyterian Church of Paris, Kayglen Shelton – Rosemary Garret Welch/John Welch, Jr., Cornelius Sims, Jr. – Thomas S. Justiss, Jayden Sims – Charles Taylor, Sophie Stone – Frank Homer and Raymond Berry Honor Graduate Honorarium, Sidney Threadgill – Thomas Justiss Family Association, Ava Tidwell – J.T. Davis/PEF Golf Tournament, Madelyn Tullos – Pat Barbee and PHS Class of 1967 Honor Graduate Honorarium, Korbyn Vaughn – Larry Wayne Pulliam, Lucy Walter – Nell & Raymond Armstrong and Jim Brunette Honor Graduate Honorarium, Sierra Whitley – Paris Education Foundation, Jakiya Williams – Frances Arnnold Ellis, Christian Wilson -Eddie Cl ement, Johnathan Young – Dottie & Ron Billman, Alejandro Zarza – Jerry Bawcum.