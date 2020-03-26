The Opening Day That Wasn’t Plus Dak’s Negotiations Resume in Today’s Sports Update

The Dallas Cowboys and franchise-tagged quarterback Dak Prescott have resumed contract negotiations, a source told ESPN’s Ed Werder.

Prescott was hit with the exclusive tender, which means he can’t negotiate with another team. If the two parties don’t agree to a long-term extension by July 15, the signal-caller will earn $33 million on the one-year deal.

The 26-year-old reportedly turned down a new contract worth $33 million per season with $105 million guaranteed in early March.

With major league baseball’s opening day supposed to be today, Scott Boras has an idea for how Major League Baseball can play all 162 games in 2020, and the plan includes a World Series game on Christmas Day.

The super-agent submitted proposals to MLB for a 162-game season beginning June 1 and a 144-game season that would start July 1,

On this day in 1972, the LA Lakers broke a NBA record by winning 69 of their 82 games.

And in 1986, Minnesota North Stars Neal Broten became the first US-born player to score 100 points in a season. The North Stars would eventually move to Dallas and drop North from their name.

NBA

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James taped a message of support and gratitude for UCLA health care workers Wednesday. He joined a trend of athletes finding ways to support medical staffers on the front lines of the coronavirus. Athletes from around the world, from Pete Alonso to Stephen Curry, are expressing direct support and putting their dollars behind medical professionals during this international health crisis.

NFL

LSC

Wednesday, Texas A&M University-Commerce Associate Head Coach Markeith Brown received the 2020 NCAA Division II World Exposure Women’s Assistant Coach of the Year. Brown was one of four finalists from the Division II level to be in contention for the award and earned his first national assistant coach of the year award.

Dave Campbell’s Texas Basketball, Wednesday, named Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball standout Wayne Stewart to the Division II All-Texas Team. Stewart (Philadelphia, Pa.) was earlier named an NABC All-South Central district honoree, with his 18.8 points per game ranking sixth in the Lone Star Conference and 88th in the nation and his 7.8 rebounds per game ranking fifth in the LSC and 93rd in the nation.

HIGH SCHOOL

The U.S. Justice Department is getting involved in a federal civil rights lawsuit that seeks to block transgender athletes in Connecticut from competing as girls in interscholastic sports. Attorney General William Barr signed what is known as a statement of interest Tuesday, arguing against the policy of the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference. This board oversees the state’s high school athletic competitions.