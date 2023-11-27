The Salvation Army Offers Digital Donation Options At The Red Kettle

Smartphone technology gives donors the option to use Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo or PayPal

Paris, Texas (November 27, 2023) –The Salvation Army of Paris is making it easy for donors to give at the Red Kettle this Christmas season. Smart chips and QR codes have been added to the Red Kettle signs, providing convenience for shoppers to donate digitally. Donors can easily use their smartphones to “bump” or scan the QR codes, making it more accessible for people who may not carry cash or prefer digital payment methods.

“We have integrated Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, and Venmo into donation options at the Red Kettle,” said Major Jennifer Chisholm of The Salvation Army. “Fewer people carry cash these days and prefer the convenience of using their smartphones for giving. This technology simplifies the donation process and encourages people to contribute to The Salvation Army during Christmas and beyond!”

In the United States, The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign raises millions annually to provide services for people experiencing unexpected hardship. Whether helping with rent and utility bills, providing food assistance, or ensuring that children have the necessary school supplies and clothing, The Salvation Army is a lifeline for people burdened with financial hardship.

“The Salvation Army has an unwavering commitment to helping people in need, and the Red Kettle campaign is a critical source of funding that helps us meet that commitment,” said Major Chisolm of The Salvation Army of Paris. “The funds the community generously gives to the Red Kettle ensure families do not have to make agonizing choices between basic needs like housing, food and medical care.”

For more information about The Salvation Army or to learn how you can support The Salvation Army this Christmas, you can visit https://southernusa.salvationarmy.org/paris/ or call 903-784-7548.