Things To Do Around Paris This Weekend

Paris Community Theater presents Sherlock Holmes and the ‘Adventure of the Suicide Club,’ A Mystery Directed by Tommy Stone, Final Week! March 31-April 2 at the historic Plaza Theater. For tickets, you can go to PCTONSTAGE dot com.

—

The Faught Volunteer Fire Department is having its Annual Pancake Breakfast Saturday, Apr 1, from 6:00 am until noon at Faught VFD Station No. 1, Six and a half miles out on FM 195 from the Loop. There are pancakes, bacon, and sausage, all you can eat!

—

Prairiland FFA has a plant sale from 8:00 am – 2:00 pm on Saturday, Apr 1. The Greenhouse is at 466 FM 196, Pattonville, behind the Ag Building and the Junior High.