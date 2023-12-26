ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Three Die In Choctaw County Crash

 

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on collision Christmas night that claimed the lives of three people and shut down Hwy 70 for about 3 hours.  In one vehicle, driver, 63-year-old Max Sides Senior, passenger 55-year-old Vicki Sides, and 32-year-old Max Sides Jr. of Coleman, Oklahoma were pronounced dead at the scene. Another passenger, a Louisiana woman was flown to Tulsa.  In the other vehicle, 24-year-old driver, Fernando Rodriguez and passenger 32-year-old , Humberto Rodriguez-Ramirez, both of Johnson City, Tx were transported to Texas hospitals. All of the injured from both vehicles suffered critical leg and spinal injuries.

