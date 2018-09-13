Paris Ford Lincoln 12-12-12 Charity Giveaway 2018
Three Face Drug Charges in Sulphur Springs

3 hours ago

 

 

Sims
Kuhl
Gotcher

Sulphur Springs police responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 1400 block of Industrial.  Officers were given permission to search, and glass drug pipes were discovered, along with baggies containing a small amount of methamphetamine. Thirty-nine year old Erick Red Sims, twenty-two year old Shayla Kuhl and thirty-one year old Tacka Dashall Gotcher were arrested for Possession of less than a gram of a Controlled Substance. Bond for each suspect was set at $10,000. No one claimed ownership of the narcotics.

