Three Face Drug Charges in Sulphur Springs

Sulphur Springs police responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 1400 block of Industrial. Officers were given permission to search, and glass drug pipes were discovered, along with baggies containing a small amount of methamphetamine. Thirty-nine year old Erick Red Sims, twenty-two year old Shayla Kuhl and thirty-one year old Tacka Dashall Gotcher were arrested for Possession of less than a gram of a Controlled Substance. Bond for each suspect was set at $10,000. No one claimed ownership of the narcotics.