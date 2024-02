A multicounty grand jury in Oklahoma has indicted three men on charges of conspiracy to defraud the state. The charges relate to Swadley’s restaurants, which provided restaurant services at Lake Murray and five other state parks. The indictment alleges that Ronald Brent Swadley, Curtis Ray Breuklander, and Timothy Raymond Hooper conspired to present false and inflated invoices to the state for payment. Meanwhile, Swadley’s has filed a motion against the State Department of Tourism.