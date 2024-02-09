Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Friday’s Sports

Photo – Myrodge McGill

NFL

Eighteen years after he last served as the Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator, they expect Mike Zimmer to be back in that role. Zimmer will replace Dan Quinn, who left to become the head coach of the Washington Commanders after a three-year run as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator. Zimmer, 67, was a Cowboys assistant coach from 1994-2006.

Sunday Super Bowl LVIII

49ers (12-5) vs. Chiefs (11-6) in Las Vegas at 6:30 pm CBS

NBA

Thursday

Magic (28-24) 127 – Spurs (10-42) 111

Mavericks (29-23) 122 – Knicks (33-19) 108

Luka Doncic had 39 points, 11 assists, and eight rebounds to lead the Dallas Mavericks to a 122-108 victory Thursday night over the New York Knicks. The Knicks had just seven players in the second half because of injuries and trades.

Friday

Rockets (23-27) at Toronto Raptors (18-33) at 6:30 pm

Pelicans (30-21) at Los Angeles Lakers (27-26) at 9:30 pm NBA TV

NHL

Saturday

Stars (31-14-6) at Montreal Canadiens (21-21) at noon ESPN+

COLLEGE

NCAAM

Saturday

TCU (16-6 5-4) at Ames No. 14 Iowa State (17-5 6-3) at 1:00 pm ESPN2

No. 5 Houston (20-3 7-3) at Cincinnati (15-7 4-5) at 3:00 pm ESPN2

UCF (13-8 4-5) AT Lubbock No. 23 Texas Tech (16-6 5-4) at 3:00 pm ESPN+

No. 13 Baylor (17-5 6-3) at Lawrence No. 4 Kansas (18-5 6-4) at 5:00 pm ESPN

No. 6 Tennessee (17-5 7-2) at Texas A&M (14-8 5-4) at 7:00 pm ESPN

NCAAW

Thursday

No. 13 LSU (20-4) 85 – Vanderbilt (17-7 4-6) 62

Southeastern LA (14-8 10-1) 72 – A&M-Commerce (10-11 5-6) 61

The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team just fell short of a historic comeback on Thursday night on the Hunt Regional Healthcare court at the Field House as the Southeastern Louisiana Lady Lions hung on for a 72-61 win.

Saturday

No. 22 West Virginia (20-2 9-2) at No. 18 Baylor (17-5 6-5) at 2:00 pm ESPN+

No. 7 Texas (21-3 8-3) at TCU (15-7 2-9 at 4:00 pm ESPN+

HIGH SCHOOL

BOY’S

Friday

Alba-Golden at Como-Pickton at 6:00 pm

Boles at Cooper at 6:30 pm

Cumby at North Hopkins 5:00 pm

Edgewood at Commerce at 7:00 pm

Harmony at Winnsboro at 6:00 pm

Harts Bluff at Bowie at 7:30 pm

Liberty Eylau at North Lamar at 6:30 pm

Marshall at Mt Pleasant at 7:30 pm

Paris at Pittsburg at 6:15 pm

Paul Pewitt at Hooks at 6:30 pm

Prairiland at Rains at 7:30 pm

Sabine at Daingerfield at 6:00 pm

Sulphur Springs at Pleasant Grove at 7:30 pm

White Oak at Hughes Springs at 6:00 pm

Winona at Mt Vernon at 7:30 pm

