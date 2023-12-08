Thunderstorms Possible Saturday

North and Central Texas



Today will start mild and cloudy. The clouds will clear mid to late morning, from west to east, with mostly clear skies in the afternoon. Expect breezy southwest winds for much of the day. An elevated fire threat exists across western North and Central Texas this afternoon. Tonight will be cool and clear across North Texas and mild and breezy across Central and East Texas. Patchy fog will develop in the intersection of the cool and mild air.



A strong cold front will bring a chance of rain and much colder temperatures at the start of the weekend. Rain chances will be for areas east of I-45 on Friday, moving into the southeast on Saturday. A few intense storms may occur, but a threat of severe weather will remain east of the region. Behind the cold front, temperatures will drop into the 30s for Saturday night, with windchills in the 20s.



Behind the cold front, temperatures will drop below freezing for our northwestern counties on Saturday night. Temperatures for the metroplex and to the south will be near or just above freezing. Gusty winds behind the cold front will bring wind chills down into the 20s for most of the region.

Today and Tonight

An elevated fire threat will exist west of Highway 281 this afternoon.

Saturday through Thursday

There is a slight chance of thunderstorms Friday night and Saturday across East Texas. A few intense storms will be possible, but most

will remain east of the area.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Do not expect spotter activation at this time.

South Central and Southwest Arkansas, North Central and Northwest Louisiana, Southeast Oklahoma, and East and Northeast Texas



A few severe storms are possible tonight into early Saturday morning across Southeast Oklahoma, Southwest Arkansas, Northeast Texas, and portions of extreme Northwest Louisiana. Large hail will be the primary threat.



There will be a threat of strong to severe thunderstorms across many of the Four-State Region on Saturday afternoon and evening. Damaging winds and large hail will be the primary threats, but you cannot rule out tornadoes.



Expect scattered showers today, with some thunderstorms possible in the afternoon.

Today and tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible tonight across Northeast Texas, Southeast Oklahoma, and possibly Northwest Louisiana, near and north of a northward lifting warm front and the upper-level disturbance is ejecting northeast across the region.

Saturday through Thursday

Showers and thunderstorms should begin to increase during the day on Saturday, as a much stronger disturbance enters the region,it reinforces a cold front southeast through the area. On Saturday, the potential for at least isolated strong to severe thunderstorms and the hazards associated with these storms exist across the region. After a cold frontal passage by Saturday night through at least early next week, much cooler temperatures and drier air will settle into the area.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Do not expect spotter activation at this time.