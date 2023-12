If you report the news long enough a story will hit close to home. Two women were killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon around 3:00 that involved an 18-wheeler. It occurred near Tyler’s Northeast Loop 323 and American Legion Road. The two ladies killed were my ex-sisters-in-law, the aunts of my son Chad and daughter Cody, and the sisters of my ex-wife Anita. Barbara, Linda, may God be with you.