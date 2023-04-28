Thunderstorms Today And Tonight

North and Central Texas



Expect numerous showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and tonight. Storms will develop west of the I-35 corridor by mid-afternoon and spread eastward through the evening along a cold front. Large hail and damaging winds are the primary threats, but a few tornadoes are also possible. After the line of storms moves through, additional showers and storms will accompany an upper-level disturbance tonight. Most thunderstorms will stay below severe limits but may contain some hail. Make sure to have multiple ways to receive warnings and a safety plan before the storms develop.



Cooler weather is expected behind the front on Saturday, with rain ending in the late morning or early afternoon hours. Expect seasonable and dry weather conditions into early next week.

Today and Tonight

Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and evening across much of North and Central Texas as a cold front moves across the region. Large hail and damaging winds will be the main threats with these storms, but a few tornadoes will also be possible.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected tonight behind the main line of storms. Lightning will be the primary threat.

Saturday through Thursday

There is a slight chance of thunderstorms across the region on Thursday.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Spotter activation is possible across much of North and Central

Texas from mid-afternoon through mid-evening.

South Central and Southwest Arkansas, North Central and Northwest Louisiana, Southeast Oklahoma, and East and Northeast Texas



There is a risk for severe weather late this afternoon and evening across portions of mainly east and northeast Texas. Large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes will be possible.



A storm system across central Texas will shift east across the region this evening, bringing a chance for showers and thunderstorms, some of which could be severe across mainly East and Northeast Texas.