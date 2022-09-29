Thursday’s Sports

Aaron Judge hits 61st homer, finally catching Roger Maris

MLB

Wednesday

Diamondbacks (72-84) 5 – Astros (102-54) 2

Mariners (84-70) 3 – Rangers (66-88) 1

Thursday

Rangers at Seattle Mariners 8:40 pm

Astros – Idle

Aaron Judge’s two-run homer lifted the Yankees to an 8-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays. That swing also hit a 94.5 mph bel-high sinker to the left and tied roger Maris’ American League record of 61 home runs in a season.

NFL

Thursday

Dolphins (3-0) vs. Bengals (1-2) at Cincinnati 7:15 pm PRIME VIDEO

COLLEGE

In Chicago, Northwestern unveiled plans Wednesday to build a new Ryan Field and replace the current 97-year-old football stadium with a state-of-the-art facility featuring a reduced seating capacity and greater emphasis on the fan experience.

Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golf team played its first two rounds in the state of Texas this season at the Bearkat Invitational on Monday at the Ravens Nest Golf Course. Bearkats, the hosts, have a 31-stroke lead on the team leaderboard, and four of their five golfers are in the top eight.

The Lion’s Volleyball team traveled to Houston for their third Southland Conference match against Houston Christian last Tuesday. Although they took the Huskies to four sets with a 25-23 win in the third, the Lions fell 3-1 with set scores of 25-16, 18-25 in the first two sets, and 25-19 in the fourth and final set against HCU.

The National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association (NIRA) Southern Region will have the third Rodeo of the 2022-2023 season in Mount Pleasant Friday, Oct 21-22. Northeast Texas Community College (NTCC) will host the Rodeo held at the Mount Pleasant Rodeo Association Priefert Arena on Greenhill Road.