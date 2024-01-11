Thursday’s Sports

Nick Saban

Spurs (6-30) 130 – Pistons (3-35) 108

Thunder (25-11) 128 – Heat (21-16) 120

Bulls (18-21) 124 – Rockets (18-18) 119

Pelicans (23-15) 141 – Warriors (17-20) 105

French rookie Victor Wembanyama, at 7-foot-3, has 16 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists for his first triple-double in the NBA. He led the San Antonio Spurs to a 130-108 victory over the Detroit Pistons. Wemby, the No. 1 pick last summer, pulled off the feat in just 21 minutes. In NBA history, only Russell Westbrook had double digits in points, rebounds, and assists faster in a 20-minute performance for Oklahoma in 2014. It was a game of cellar dwellers, with the Pistons now 3-35 and the Spurs improve to 6-30.

Thursday

Trail Blazers (10-26) at Oklahoma City Thunder (25-11) at 7:00 pm

Knicks (22-15) at Dallas Mavericks (22-16) at 7:30 pm

HNL

Wednesday

Stars (24-11-5) 7 – Wild (17-19-4) 2

Roope Hintz, Joe Pavelski, Tyler Seguin, and Jason Robertson are Dallas’ four top goal producers. They all scored, and the Stars beat the Minnesota Wild 7-2 on Wednesday night to sweep a home-and-home set and the season series.

Friday

Predators (22-18-1) at Dallas Stars (24-11-5) at 7:00 pm NHL NET

MLB

On Wednesday, the World Series champions announced the deals with Shane Greene, Jonathan Holder, and Austin Pruitt. That comes about two weeks after veteran reliever Diego Castillo was in a group of three other right-handers who signed contracts that designated them non-roster invitees to spring training for the Texas Rangers.

COLLEGE

Nick Saban, one of college football’s coaching greats who won seven national championships and turned Alabama back into a national powerhouse with six titles, announced his retirement Wednesday after 17 seasons in Tuscaloosa.

NCAAM

Wednesday

TCU (12-3) 80 – No. 9 Oklahoma (13-2) 71

NCAAW

Wednesday

Kansas (8-7) 87 – No. 4 Baylor (14-1) 66)

No. 10 Texas (16-1) 72 – TCU (14-3) 60

No. 12 Kansas State (16-1) 74 – Oklahoma (9-6) 57

The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team is coming off its first conference win and hosts UIW at 6:30 pm on Thursday. Commerce is 6-6 and 1-1 in Southland play. UIW is 7-6 overall and 0-2 in the conference.

TABC

UIL Boys Rankings Northeast Texas

5A

17 – Mt Pleasant (18-5)

4A

11 – Anna (9-11)

20 – Celina (14-8)

22 – Chapel Hill TY (16-4)

3A

5 – Chapel Hill MP (22-1)

6 – Hooks (18-1)

13 – Tatum (14-8)

17 – Pottsboro (8-11)

2A

2 – Martin’s Mill (18-3

3 – Beckville (12-6)

4 – Timpson (4-3)

8 – Hawkins (19-1)

11 – North Hopkins (15-6)

17 – Honey Grove (16-4)

1A

10 – Dodd City (15-7)

UIL Girls Rankings Northeast Texas

4A

4 – Sunnyvale (23-2)

16 – Canton (21-4)

3A

3 – Rains (23-2)

4 – Winnsboro (21-6)

12 – Tatum (19-1)

19 – Hooks (20-5)

2A

2 – Tenaha (22-5)

4 – Martin’s Mill (20-4)

1A

15 – Dodd City (14-7)