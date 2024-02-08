Thursday’s Sports

The MPJH 8A Lady Tigers / Back Row: Kenslee Lee, Aubrey Canton, Khiya Bolton, Coach Shelton, Janelle Hurndon, Ava McCrumby, Maliyah Hammons, Rayleigh White / Front Row: Tenley Marshall, Kennedy Jones

NFL

New England Patriots safeties coach Brian Belichick, the youngest son of former head coach Bill Belichick, is remaining with the team, a source said Wednesday. As safety coach for the past four seasons, Brian Belichick worked closely with Jerod Mayo, the linebackers coach whose owner Robert Kraft tapped as his father’s successor.

NBA

Wednesday

Heat (28-24) 116 – Spurs (10-41) 104

Pelicans (30-21) 117 – Clippers (34-16) 106

Thursday

Spurs (10-41) at Orlando Magic (27-24) at 6:00 pm

Mavericks (28-23) at New York Knicks (33-18) at 6:30 pm TNT

NHL

Wednesday

Maple Leafs (26-15-8) 5 – Stars (31-14-6) 4

Mitch Marner and William Nylander scored 20 seconds apart midway through the third period. Auston Matthews had his NHL-leading 41st goal, and the Toronto Maple Leafs did in the Dallas Stars 5-4 on Wednesday night. The Stars are off until Saturday when they visit the Canadiens in Montreal at noon.

COLLEGE

NCAAM

Wednesday

No. 6 Tennessee (17-5 7-2) 88 – LSU (12-10 4-5) 68

NCAAW

Wednesday

No. 24 Oklahoma (16-6 10-1) 72 – TCU (15-7 2-9) 55

BYU (13-11 3-8) 78 – No. 18 Baylor (17-6 6-5) 66

Thursday

Southeast (13-8 9-1) at A&M-Commerce (10-10 5-5) at 6:30 pm

The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team is back home for its final homestand in February and welcomes Southland-leading Southeastern on Thursday night at 6:30 in the Field House.

FOOTBALL

The Texas A&M University-Commerce football team announced the signings of two on Wednesday as part of National Signing Day. They are Kaleb Coleman and Luke Rodriguez. Coleman and Rodriguez are incoming freshmen. Coleman is from Byron Nelson, and Rodriguez is from Forney High School.

HIGH SCHOOL

Twenty-four Mount Pleasant High School Choir members competed at the Regional UIL Solo and Ensemble Contest in Marshall on Saturday, February 3. Eight earned first-division ratings and five MPHS soloists have advanced to the State contest. To qualify for the state solo and ensemble contest, a student must score a “1” on a Class 1 piece, the most difficult to memorize and perform.

The Mount Pleasant Junior High 8A Lady Tiger basketball team won the Junior High District Championship for the second time, going undefeated for two years.