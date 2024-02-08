Paris Police Report For Thursday, February 8

As Black History continues to be recognized and observed during February, the continuation of Posting Commemorative Flags in Downtown Paris around the Plaza will be on Wednesday, February 14, at 10:00 am. They will replace the flags of Mr. Ralph Rodgers, Mrs. Elizabeth “Lizzie” Bly, Mayor Reginald B. Hughes, and Alice Webb of the current four flags on the Plaza. It is open to the public.

Wednesday afternoon at 2:37, Paris Police investigated a felony forgery after a 40-year-old white male walked into a business in the 2200 block of NE Loop 286. He presented a prefilled check and stated it belonged to his mother and that he was there to purchase parts for their company truck and new business. He provided a driver’s license matching himself and drove away with $579 worth of auto parts. The business received notification from their bank that the check did not go through because they could not locate the checking account. Check-Victim stated the account has been closed for over 15 years. Fannin County is also investigating two cases with checks believed to be from the same checkbook. Officers have not arrested anyone in the case.

Paris Police Department responded to 67 Calls for Service, Arrested two adults, and made 14 Traffic Stops.