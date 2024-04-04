ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Thursday’s Sports

 

NBA

Wednesday

Celtics (60-16) 135 – Thunder (52-24) 100

Magic (45-31) 117 – Pelicans (45-31) 108

Thursday

Hawks (36-40) at Dallas Mavericks (45-30) at 6:30 pm

Warriors (41-34) at Houston Rockets (38-37) at 7:00 pm

NHL

Wednesday

Stars (48-19-9) 5 – Oilers (45-24-5) 0

Saturday

Stars (48-19-9) at Chicago Blackhawks (22-48-5) at 2:30 pm ESPN+

COLLEGE

NCAAW

Wednesday

Monday’s Elite Eight game between Clark’s Iowa Hawkeyes and Reese’s LSU Tigers attracted an average of 12.3 million viewers on ESPN. Only one game in the men’s NCAA tournament accounted for more: Duke vs. NC State, with a trip to the Final Four on the line at 15.1 million viewers.

Friday in Cleveland ESPN+

No. 3 NC State (31-6) vs. No. 1 South Carolina (36-0) at 6:00 pm

No. 3 UConn (33-6) vs. No. 1 Iowa (33-4) at 8:00 pm

NCAAM

Saturday in Glendale, AZ, TBS

No. 11 NC State (26-14) vs. No. 1 Purdue (33-4) at 5:09 pm

No. 4 Alabama (25-11) vs. No. 1 UConn (35-3) at 7:49 pm

Texas A&M University-Commerce has named Tre’ Johnson the Assistant Athletics Director for Development, as announced on Wednesday morning by the Deputy Athletics Director for Revenue Generation. Johnson comes to the athletic department after serving as the Director of Philanthropy at A&M-Commerce in the Division of Philanthropy and Engagement over the past year. He was the frontline fundraiser for all significant gifts to the university.

HIGH SCHOOL

SOCCER – GIRL’S REGIONAL

Friday

Sulphur Springs (24-3) vs. Panther Creek Frisco (16-4-1) at Tyler Rose at 6:30 pm

Frisco ISD still has five teams in the soccer playoffs. On Friday and Saturday (April 5-6), they will battle for regional titles and a trip to the UIL state tournament in Georgetown. The Reedy and Wakeland girls and the Wakeland boys will compete in 5A Region II at Standridge Stadium in Carrollton. The Panther Creek girls and boy’s teams will compete in 4A Region II at Rose Stadium in Tyler. Sulphur Springs Ladycats will try to stop Panther Creek, one of the five.

