Girl’s Regional Soccer

Sulphur Springs (24-3) vs. Panther Creek Frisco (16-4-1) at Tyler Rose at 6:30 pm

Frisco ISD still has five teams in the soccer playoffs. On Friday and Saturday (April 5-6), they will battle for regional titles and a trip to the UIL state tournament in Georgetown. The Reedy and Wakeland girls and the Wakeland boys will compete in 5A Region II at Standridge Stadium in Carrollton. The Panther Creek girls’ and boys’ teams will compete in 4A Region II at Rose Stadium in Tyler. The Sulphur Springs Ladycats will try to stop Panther Creek, one of the five.

