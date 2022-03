Thursday’s Sports

Brittney Griner

NBA

Wednesday

Thunder (21-52) 118 – Magic (20-54) 102

Mavericks (45-28) 110 – Rockets (18-55) 91

Spurs (29-44) 133 – Trail Blazers (27-45) 96

Thursday

Bulls at New Orleans Pelicans 7:00 pm

NHL

Thursday

Stars at Raleigh Hurricanes 6:00 pm

WNBA

Russia granted U.S. official access to detained WNBA star Brittney Griner, and she is in “good condition,” the State Department said Wednesday. Russian state media reports the extension of Griner’s detention in a Russian jail through mid-May.

NCAAM

Thursday

No. 4 Arkansas vs. No. 1 Gonzaga at San Francisco 6:09 pm CBS

No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 2 Duke at San Francisco 8:39 pm CBS

No. 5 Houston vs. No. 1 Arizona at San Antonio 8:59 pm TBS

HIGH SCHOOL

Prairiland’s softball was humming in the circle last night with a perfect game. Then there was their baseball pitcher coming up with a no-hitter at the same time.

SOFTBALL

Wednesday

Bullard 10 – Chapel Hill TY 0

Cumby 11 – Wolfe City 2

Dodd City 6 – Tom Bean 5

Gilmer 7 – Pittsburg 1

Gladewater 14 – New Diana 3

Gunter 5 – Whitewright 4

Harmony 16 – Winona 0

Hughes Springs 10 – Ore City 0

North Lamar 8 – Paris 4

Prairiland 3 – Lone Oak 0 – Perfect Game!

Redwater 5 – DeKalb 1

Sabine 15 – Daingerfield 0

Spring Hill 4 – Pine Tree 3

Troup 13 – Arp 1

Union Grove 22 – Union Hill 0

BASEBALL

Wednesday

Beckville 6 – Hawkins 0

Elysian Fields 11 – Waskom 3

Harmony 5 – Winona 0

New Diana 13 – Gladewater 1

Pittsburg 5 – Gilmer 3

Prairiland 3 – Lone Oak 0 – No-Hitter!