Tide And Gain Recall Laundry Detergent

Over eight million bags of liquid laundry detergent packets distributed in the U.S., including Tide and Gain, were recalled by Procter & Gamble Friday due to a “risk of serious injury” involving the product packaging.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall includes specific lot codes of Tide Pods, Gain Flings, Ace Pods, and Ariel Pods liquid laundry detergent packets packaged in flexible film bags manufactured between September 2023 and February 2024. The recall states approximately 8.2 million bags were recalled, with another 56,741 bags affected by the recall that sold in Canada.

The CPSC said the outer packaging containing the packets meant to prevent access to the contents could split open near the zipper track, posing a risk to children or pets if they ingest the contents and a risk of skin and eye injuries. Ingestion of any surfactant-containing household cleaner in large amounts could potentially be fatal in individuals with underlying health issues.

They sold the bags at major retailers, including Big Lots, CVS, Family Dollar, Target, Walmart, Sam’s Club, and The Home Depot. To see if the recall affected your detergent bag, check the lot code on the bottom of the package. You can find the lot codes impacted by the recall here.