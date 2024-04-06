Would You Spend $2 For $1.6 Billion?

AUSTIN — The Powerball jackpot is now up to an estimated $1.3 billion for Saturday night’s drawing. The game’s jackpot prize ranks as the fourth largest in Powerball history and the eighth-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history. The cash value of the Grand Prize in the next Powerball drawing is worth an estimated $608.9 million. If there is no jackpot winner in Saturday’s Powerball drawing, the Monday, April 8, drawing Grand Prize will eclipse an estimated annuitized $1.4 billion.

“As the current Powerball jackpot run continues, Texas Lottery players are looking forward to playing for an even bigger Grand Prize,” said Ryan Mindell, deputy executive director of the Texas Lottery. “The excitement of our players during the last several weeks has greatly helped our mission of generating important revenue for public education in Texas. As we look forward to Saturday night’s drawing, we’ll be hoping that the winner of this massive jackpot prize is a Texas Lottery player. If it appears that you have the jackpot-winning ticket, we encourage you to sign it, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice, and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize. While we know it can be a thrill to dream about winning a prize of this size, we want everyone to remember that it takes only one ticket, so please play responsibly.”

Saturday’s Powerball drawing will be the 41st in the current jackpot run since starting as an estimated annuitized $20 million for the January 3 drawing, tying for the longest stretch without a Grand Prize winner in game history. It is the game’s most significant prize since the October 11, 2023 drawing, when an out-of-state player won a $1.765 billion jackpot.

While no one won the jackpot prize in the Wednesday, April 3 drawing, many Texas Lottery players were winners, as they purchased 225,696 winning tickets – ranging from $4 to $150,000 – in the state. Since the start of 2024, eight Texas Lottery players have won second-tier Powerball prizes of $1 million or more, including five during March.