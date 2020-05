Titus County now has 143 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with one death. There are 73 men and 70 women. Ages include a one to nine-year-old, five ages, 10 to 19, 28 are in their 20s, 22 in their 30s. There are 30 in their 40s, 48 in their 50s, eight in their 60s, and one in the 70s. The patient 70-79 spoke with Titus County’s investigator Monday and he, fortunately, had a mild case and is recovering where he has been in quarantine.