cypress basin hospice
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Morrell banner
Momentum Motorsports Sea-Doo
Saputo Job Fair 2019
Hess Lawn Mower Header

Titus County Bookings

4 hours ago

Officials arrested 30-year-old Charles Dorset Newton, of Mt Pleasant, for possession of a controlled substance, a Texas Parole warrant, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bond was set at $10,000 on the drug charge, but denied on the parole warrant and he remains in jail.

Officials arrested 54-year-old Billy Vanoy Evans, of Mt Pleasant, on warrants for Online Solicitation of a Minor, Indecency with a Child Sexual contact, and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Bond was denied and he remains in the Titus County Jail.

 

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved                                     