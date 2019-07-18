Titus County Bookings

Officials arrested 30-year-old Charles Dorset Newton, of Mt Pleasant, for possession of a controlled substance, a Texas Parole warrant, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bond was set at $10,000 on the drug charge, but denied on the parole warrant and he remains in jail.

Officials arrested 54-year-old Billy Vanoy Evans, of Mt Pleasant, on warrants for Online Solicitation of a Minor, Indecency with a Child Sexual contact, and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Bond was denied and he remains in the Titus County Jail.