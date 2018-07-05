Hess Lawn Mower Header
Titus County Bookings

9 hours ago

 

 

Titus County arrested 34-year-old Archie Rome Boyd, Jr. He’s accused of Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, Possession of Marijuana in a Drug-Free Zone and Criminal Mischief.

 

Authorities arrested 38-year-old Kristie Crosby in Titus County for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. Her bond was set at $5000.

Deputies arrested 35-year-old Kyle Matthew Johnson in Titus County for Possession of more than one but less than four grams of a Penalty Group 1 Controlled Substance. He was also charged on traffic warrants and Failure to Appear. No bond amount was released.

