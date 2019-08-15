Titus County Bookings

Forty-five-year-old Bruce Franklin Stevens of Mount Pleasant was arrested by Longview police for Possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance and a Titus County warrant for bond forfeiture for possession of brass knuckles. He’s being held in the Gregg County jail in lieu of $10,000 bond.

Twenty-one-year-old Deshaun Deandre Hamilton of Mt. Pleasant was arrested for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Bond was set at $10,000 and he remained in the Titus County jail.

Forty-four-year-old Corey Petrell Grant of Tyler was arrested in Titus County for Aggravated Assault. No bond amount was set and he remains behind bars.

Sixty-one-year Billy Ray Rosewell, Jr was arrested in Titus County on 2 felony drug charges. One for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and one for possession of a controlled substance. Both charges involved drug amounts of between 4 and 200 grams. No bond amount has been set.