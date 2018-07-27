Car-Mart $299 Down
Titus County Bookings

4 hours ago

 

 

Forty-year-old Jennifer C. Hobbs of Talco was arrested in Titus County. She was charged with Bond Forfeiture-on a charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Failure to Appear on the same charge. Her bonds total $23,500.

Twenty-eight-year old Audrianna Madeana Williams was booked into the Titus County jail Thursday.  She’s charged with Failure to Identify as a Fugitive, Fraudulent use or Possession of more than 5 but  less than 10 items of Identification information and a Gregg County warrant for theft of more than $750 but less than $2500.

Adan Cuahatemoc Morales was arrested in Hunt County on felony drug charges.  He was booked into jail on a charge of Possession of More than 4 grams but less than 200 grams of a Penalty Group I controlled substance. NO bond information has been disclosed.

