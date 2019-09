Titus County Deputies arrested 33-year-old Mario Alverto Gutierrez, of Mt Pleasant, on a Camp County warrant for Burglary of a Building. No bond amount has been set.

Deputies arrested 32-year-old Chelsea Matthews, of Mt Pleasant, for Possession of a Controlled Substance, a Camp County warrant for Burglary of a Building, and a Class C misdemeanor. Her bond was set at $10,000 on the drug charge but not set on the others.