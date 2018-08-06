Titus County Bookings

Titus County arrested 25-year-old Jorge L. Silverio, of Pittsburg, on an Upshur County warrant for Bond forfeiture on a charge of Evading Arrest with a Vehicle. No new bond information was available.

Officials arrested 36-year-old Ed Pud Vaughn, who is being held in the Titus County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bond. He is charged with theft of property valued at more than $2500 but less than $30,000.

Bond was set at $10,000 by a Titus County JP for a man arrested for Credit or Debit Card Abuse. Reportedly 23-year-old Oscar Fabian Banda remains in custody.