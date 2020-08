Thirty-one-year-old Katie Renea Haney-Moore of Mt. Vernon was arrested on a Texas Parole warrant. Bond was denied and she is being held in the Titus County jail.

Forty-year-old Alfredo Reazolia Jr. of Mt. Pleasant, arrested in Titus County for Failure to Comply with a Sex Offender’s Duty to Register. No bond was available. (mugshot not available)