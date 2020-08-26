" /> Hopkins County Bookings – EastTexasRadio.com
Hopkins County Bookings

2 hours ago

 

Hawkins

A Sulphur Springs man turned himself in shortly after midnight Wednesday morning at the Hopkins County jail on an outstanding warrant. Thirty-five-year-old Robert Hawkins Jr. was booked on a charge of Assault by Impeding Breath or Circulation. His bond was set at $75,000 and he remains behind bars.

Olguin-Resendiz

Hopkins County deputies responded to a welfare check at a location in Como where a man had reportedly threatened to harm himself. Deputies made contact with 71-year-old Marcos Olguin Resendiz, who denied that he had any suicidal intentions. He was, however, found to be wanted on an outstanding warrant. He was arrested for violating the parole he was on for felony DWI.

