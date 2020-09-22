" /> Titus County Bookings – EastTexasRadio.com
Titus County Bookings

5 hours ago

 

Twenty-four-year-old Heaven F. Buchanan of Lone Star was arrested in Titus County on a Morris County warrant for Forgery, and a misdemeanor. No bond information was available.

Twenty-four-year-old Hailey M. Bowles of Mt. Pleasant was arrested on 2 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance. She is also charged on several Class C misdemeanor warrants.

Forty-three-year-old Tommy Gene Dyke of Mt. Pleasant was arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.  His bond was set at $10,000 and he remains in the Titus County jail.

