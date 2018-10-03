Titus County Bookings

Twenty-two- year old Marcel Tate of Arkansas was arrested in Titus County on weapons charges. He was charged with Theft of a Firearm and Possession of a Firearm by a convicted Felon.

Forty-seven-year old Virgil T. Milam of Pittsburg was arrested in Titus County on two outstanding warrants issued in Lamar County. Milam was charged with Bail Jumping and Theft.

Twenty-four- year old Antonio Rocha of Mt. Pleasant was arrested in Titus County for Failure to ID and a Delta County warrant for Burglary of a Habitation.