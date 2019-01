Bond was set at $20,000 for a man arrested in Titus County on a felony drug charge. Thirty-three-year-old Charlie Jake Porter is accused of Manufacture or Delivery of more than 1 but less than 4 grams of a controlled substance. He was also charged with failure to appear on a misdemeanor charge.

Twenty-one-year-old Jermaine Tyrelle Hooks of Mt. Pleasant was arrested Sunday on a charge of Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon. Bond was set by a Titus County Justice of the Peace at $20,000.