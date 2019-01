Twenty-year-old Breanna Marie Aguirre, 19 year-old Caleb Evan Ashley and 22 -year-old Matthew Banda have been arrested in Hopkins County on a 1st Degree Felony Drug Charge. All three were charged with Manufacture or Delivery of more than 400 grams of a Penalty Group 1 Controlled Substance. Bond for Aguirre and Banda was set at $100,000 and for Ashley at $1 million.