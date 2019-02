Thirty-nine-year-old Ari Kalminson of New Mexico was arrested in Titus County on felony drug charges. He’s charged with 1 – count of Possession of a Penalty Group 1 Controlled Substance and 1 count of Possession of a Penalty Group II Controlled Substance. NO bond was set.

Thirty-six-year-old Nathan Daniel Brown of Omaha was arrested on 1 count of Possession of a Controlled Substance. NO bond has been set.